Swedish pedophile barred from entering PH

A Swedish pedophile was barred from entering the country after he tried to enter the international airport in Cebu City, the Bureau of Immigration said. The foreigner, identified as Dick Fredrik Martin Steen who was denied entry at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, is a convicted sex offender. Port operations division chief Grifton Medina said the Swedish arrived at the MCIA aboard a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou, China when he was barred from entering the country. “The immigration officer who processed him saw that his name was in the Interpol’s list of registered sex offenders, thus he was excluded and booked on the first available flight to his port of origin,” Medina said. According to lawyer Rommel Tacorda, BI’s border control and intelligence unit chief, Steen is the subject of a green notice issued by the Interpol in May last year. The said notice warns that he has been charged and convicted of several sexual offenses. Steen had been living in Norway and Spain, and was said to have traveled to Denmark to visit his girlfriend.He is known to have a daughter in Thailand whose mother he allegedly impregnated when she was only 14 years of age. As a result, a Thai court convicted Steen of physical sexual abuse against children in 2011, or two years after the victim gave birth to his child. It was also reported that in 2017 he was convicted for downloading and possessing pornographic pictures of children in Norway. His name has been included in the BI’s blacklist following the exclusion.