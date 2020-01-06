DENR personnel ordered to help in Bay rehab

Secretary Roy Cimatu of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has directed officials and employees to conduct daily cleanup activities at Manila’s Baywalk area and Baseco beach as part of the ongoing rehabilitation of Manila Bay. He said he is banking on the “bottomless support” from all agency personnel. “I want DENR personnel to be out there, cleaning daily, and those with desk jobs to experience how it is to work in the field,” he said. The directive was addressed particularly to those holding office at the DENR’s central office and regional offices within the Manila Bay region, including bureaus and attached agencies. Cimatu said he wanted the DENR personnel to become “more visible” in the Manila Bay rehabilitation this year. “For the year 2020, I am confident that we will again prove to the Filipino people that indeed there is a Department that takes care of their environment and natural resources,” he added.Undersecretary for Priority Programs and Field Operations-Luzon and Manila Bay task force ground commander Juan Miguel Cuna issued a memorandum to the officials and employees assigned to conduct the daily cleanup drive from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10. Under the memorandum, 150 DENR workers shall be deployed to the Baywalk and Baseco beach every day, except on Jan. 9 when the annual procession of the Black Nazarene is to be held. Cimatu ordered the National Capital Region and its four field offices to plan for the succeeding weeks of the cleanup. “We have done our best in 2019 with your support. I am confident that we will continue to do our best for this year,” he said.