Feling better, Duterte gives 4-minute speech at AFP

President Rodrigo Duterte is now feeling well, Malacañang said on Saturday after the Chief Executive skipped a scheduled visit to earthquake-hit towns of Malalag and Padada in Davao del Sur on Friday. “President Duterte was under the weather for two days due to workload, attending events, and lack of sleep. He is all right now,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. Duterte led the change-of-command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Saturday where new military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. assumed his post. The 74-year-old commander-in-chief gave a brief, four-minute speech where he called on government forces to remain vigilant against lawlessness and terrorism. “Under the command of General Santos, I am confident that the AFP will further achieve more milestones in protecting our freedom and democratic values. It is my hope that you will carry out programs that will elevate competence, the probity, and integrity of our uniformed personnel,” the President said. “May this momentous occasion renew your commitment to defend our homeland from lingering and emerging security threats as you uphold the safety of our families and communities. Together, let us embody solidarity as we pursue a more peaceful future for all. Thank you for your service,” he added. PNA Duterte's visit to Davao del Sur was originally scheduled on Thursday, but it was moved to Friday to allow him to take some rest. On Friday, the President sends instead his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, to deliver his message to the residents of Malalag and Padada towns."Let me remind the people that you are not alone and everyone is here to help. It pains me to hear the stories of suffering and I express my heartfelt sympathies and condolences over the loss of lives brought by the earthquake," the President said in his message. Duterte was last in a public event on Dec. 30 when he led the commemorative Rizal Day rites at the Rizal Park in Davao City, visited earthquake victims in M'lang, North Cotabato, and attended the 60th founding anniversary of the Cor Jesu College. Duterte earlier disclosed that he has muscle spasms, chronic back pains, and migraines. He is also suffering from myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that weakens skeletal muscles responsible for breathing and moving parts of the body. The President also has Barrett’s esophagus, a potentially serious complication of gastroesophageal reflux disease, and Buerger’s disease, a rare disease of the arteries and veins in the arms and legs. In Oct. 2018, Duterte also announced that the supposed “growth” found in his digestive tract tested negative for cancer.