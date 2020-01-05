Año hopes next PNP chief named within the month

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Saturday expressed hope that President Rodrigo Duterte would finally name the next chief of the Philippine National Police this month. “I am just hoping that President Duterte will finally decide this January to choose the next Chief PNP,” Año said. The PNP is headed by Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as officer-in-charge. Año said the President is still assessing the performance of the three contenders for the next PNP chief—Gamboa; Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for operations; and Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, former Metro Manila police director who now heads the directorial staff. “He is closely watching the performance of these senior officers. I hope na makapili na siya within the month,” Año said. In an earlier interview, Año said Duterte wants to determine who among the contenders could assure a successful campaign against illegal drugs. No permanent PNP chief has been appointed since retired Gen. Oscar Albayalde stepped down on Oct.14 amid the ninja cops controversy. Año said the ninja cops controversy was one of the reasons why it is taking the President a long time to pick the next PNP chief."He was so disappointed with that controversy. The President has given everything to the PNP, including doubling the salary of the police officers, and yet, there are still corrupt policemen." Last month, the President tasked Año to handle and fix the PNP while he has not picked its next chief. Año, however, clarified that not picking a permanent chief was not a punishment for the PNP. He said under his supervision, the strategies of the PNP on peace and order would be revisited for improvement. "I will make sure that we will have a study on the strategies of the PNP in the fight against drugs, organized crime, terrorism, communist insurgency," Año said. He pledged to get rid of rogue policemen by strengthening the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group and the Internal Affairs Service.