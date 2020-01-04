Mindanao still in emergency state sans ML

Mindanao remains under a state of emergency even if martial law was lifted on Dec. 31, Malacañang said Friday. Under Proclamation 55 which was issued on Sept. 4, 2016, the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government were tasked to deploy police and military personnel to intensify intelligence operations against anyone committing or conspiring to commit lawless violence. The proclamation, which was signed following the bombing of the Roxas market in Davao City, was issued pursuant to the President’s power to call out the military to prevent lawless violence, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. This power, Panelo said, is “unique” since it can be used independently without the participation of Congress and its actual use cannot be subjected to judicial review unless constitutional boundaries are violated. “Therefore, as long as the President deems it necessary to prevent or suppress lawless violence, invasion, or rebellion [such as at present times], then he is lawfully authorized to resort to this calling out power,” Panelo said. “The Office of the President asks the citizenry for their usual cooperation, even as we assure them that the government will not allow any abuse of their fundamental civil and political rights during this state of national emergency,” he added. The President lifted martial law in Mindanao at the end of 2019 upon the recommendation of security officials, who said extremist rebellion in Marawi City and other concerned areas have been addressed.Martial law was declared in May 2017, two months after Maute and Abu Sayyaf bandits attacked Marawi. It lasted for two years and seven months after three extensions. Panelo said military and police forces should ensure the “maintenance of law and order in all other parts of the country” given that the communist insurgency persists. Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi on Friday said curfew hours will stay although martial law in Mindanao has been lifted. The mayor said she sees no reason to repeal the ordinance implementing curfew hours from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., adding that the curfew has been “good to the people of Cotabato City.” Even before martial law was imposed in 2017 following the Marawi siege, the mayor said Cotabato City has been observing curfew hours that reduced street crimes, including murders, robberies, and illegal drugs peddling. “The implementation of curfew hours has the support of the general public and it has done many good things for the people and the city,” the mayor said.