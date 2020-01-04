Daily Tribune's Niñez Olivares passes away

Veteran journalist Niñez Cacho-Olivares, the founder of the Daily Tribune, passed away on Friday morning. She was 78. Born on July 19, 1941, Cacho-Olivares succumbed to a lingering illness, according to the broadsheet in a Facebook post. “Our mother died peacefully this morning. She is survived by her children Peter, Bambina, Michael and Pixie, her children-in-law Tweety Quintero, Xandra Barretto, and Jay Fonacier, and her grandchildren Carlo, Iñigo, Isabella and Enrique Olivares, Samantha and Jessica Wise, Julio Olivares and Noelle Fonacier,” the family said in an official statement. The wake will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Capilla de la Virgen of Santuario de San Antonio along McKinley Road, Forbes Park, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mass will be held by 5 p.m. The funeral mass will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at Santuario de San Antonio around 9:30 a.m., the family added. Cacho-Olivares started the Tribune, where she was also publisher and editor-in-chief, in 1999 before selling the broadsheet to the Concept and Information Group in June 2018. She continued to write her column “Frontline” after stepping down, and her last column, titled “Nuff Said,” was posted online by the paper on Friday, the same day she died. “Through all the challenges that the newspaper went through, she had one stubborn purpose, which was to put the Daily Tribune to bed every day,” the newspaper said. Olivares was known for her hard-hitting commentaries against government officials. She was a staunch critic of the Liberal Party, former President Benigno Aquino III, and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.In February 2006, police raided the Tribune office at the height of the State of Emergency imposed by then-President Arroyo. Despite that, the paper continued to publish critical stories under Olivares’ leadership. Cacho-Olivares also supported President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, saying in her column titled “Licking her wounds?” published on Jan. 2: “A humane and death-free drug war? [Vice President Leni Robredo] must be dreaming. A death-free war is an impossibility­—even in other countries with drug problems.” She was a feature writer and political columnist for the Bulletin Today, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Business Day, and Business World before founding the Daily Tribune. “NCO,” as Tribune staffers would call her, was known for confronting and scolding her reporters whenever they missed stories or important details in their articles but would commend them for good ones. “She died shortly after noon today. She was a good boss, through thick and thin,” said Aldrin Cardona, an associate editor at the paper, on Facebook.