Friday January 3, 2020

Palace to Joma: 'Grab chance to meet Duterte'

posted January 02, 2020 at 11:50 pm by  MJ Blancaflor
Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison should grab the chance to hold a one-on-one meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and  be “elated” that he was still recognized as the leader of the rebel forces, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Sison, who has been in self-exile in The Netherlands, will not be arrested if he returns to the Philippines since this has been guaranteed by the President.

“Joma Sison should be elated by that development because we have been saying that he is no longer in control of the ground forces. Because you [Sison] talk about peace but you will attack government forces, Panelo said in a television interview.

“The President wants him, it means the President is recognizing him as the leader of these forces. Before, he's not been recognized as CPP leader. So, he should take opportunity. Take that opportunity,” Panelo said.

His remarks came after Duterte renewed his invitation for a one-on-one talk with Sison on Monday.

In a speech in Davao del Sur, Duterte said he wanted to ask his former professor what he wanted in exchange for ending the decades-long communist insurgency.

“We're trying to have a talk. But what I want, I told Sison, 'You come home and we will talk alone.' Just the two of us. I don't want a panel,” Duterte said.

Sison earlier rejected Duterte’s invitation to hold peace talks in the Philippines, citing security risks, but expressed willingness to meet the President in a neutral venue. 

He also said the Royal Norwegian Government, as third-party facilitator, should help in securing the necessary political, legal and security guarantees.

Panelo said Sison could not demand such to President Duterte.  

“He cannot demand that. In the first place, this resumption of talks were based on the representations. They were the ones who requested it. The President merely granted it, he said.

