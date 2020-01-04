'Dark horizon' ahead for workers, labor group warns

A labor alliance sees a “dark horizon” for year 2020, which it said will be marked by “high-intensity” battles between ordinary wage earners and “big business.” The Pagkakaisa ng Uring Manggagawa or Paggawa said capitalists “made a lot of gains against labor last year—in the anti-contractualization front, in the rice tariffication battle, and in rate hikes in utilities.” “They will not sit on their laurels. Capital is insatiable and will push further in 2020 to intensify exploitation,” said Leody de Guzman. Paggawa spokesperson and chairman of the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino. He said the “pro-capitalist” policies of President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 has “emboldened labor abusers and union busters,” especially when President Duterte vetoed the Security of Tenure Bill last July. “There is no longer any doubt that the so-called self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ President is pro-elite. Workers who cling to hope that substantial reforms are still possible are in for bigger disappointments,” De Guzman said. The administration will further try to “curry favor” with big business in 2022, as early steps for “fund raising” for the 2022 elections, they added. “Right now, Duterte’s Congress is pushing proposals to extend probationary period to up to two years, while the Department of Labor and Employment seeks new ways to justify starvation salaries to Congress in its so-called minimum-wage review to be released in the first quarter of the year,” De Guzman said. He also said that the Department of Trade and Industry, in a manufacturing summit last December, vowed a harder push for the Comprehensive Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act, which would reduce Corporate Income Tax from 30 to 20 percent. “All of these are meant to generate support from corporations, and send them a message that Duterte is here for you, and it will be here for you if you support his candidates in 2022,” the BMP leader said. Lawyer Ernie Arellano, chairperson of National Confederation of Labor, said Duterte is also activating his “Plan B”—setting up a “new crony capital as financial base for his political coalition.” “Right now the regime is already attacking the owners of Maynilad, Manila Water, ABS-CBN, and others, but his intention is not to empower the workers or the state vis-à-vis these oligarchs, but only to replace them with his own set of oligarchs,” he said.Arellano explained that the President is emboldened by investments of “local capitalists who serve as dummies of financiers from Mainland China” who will provide “ready cash for takeovers” when the franchises of the water and media utilities expire. “These new crony capitalists, which was assured protection by Duterte’s political coalition with their charter change proposal, would probably be even less concerned on labor rights than the tycoons they will replace, so workers should prep for a bigger fight,” he said. Meanwhile, Paggawa dismissed earlier pronouncements of drops in poverty incidence and unemployment and underemployment rates as “defective statistics,” insisting on a need for “better measurements of deprivation and joblessness.” “The way we measure poverty is ridiculous, if not insulting. No serious official can defend the poverty threshold of P10,727 for a family of five, or P50 per person per day for food and P21 per person per day for non-food needs,” said lawyer Jimmy Miralles of labor group Association of Genuine Labor Organizations. As for unemployment, AGLO found “hilarious” the definition of “employed” by the Philippine Statistics Authority: a person of working-age who has worked at least one hour in the past seven days. “Imagine that! Just find a gig for an hour in the past week, and you are magically employed in PSA data. Combine this with the definition of the unemployed—which is that a person has to be ‘willing to work’ first before being added to the labor force—and you will really end up with bloated employment figures,” he said. AGLO revealed that workers themselves believe in “rising joblessness”, with Social Weather Station (SWS) reporting that self-related unemployment increased from 19.7 percent in March 2019 to 21.5 percent by the third quarter of the year, with 3.9 million supposedly losing their jobs due to retrenchment and 2.7 million due to non-renewal of contract. Paggawa also scored PSA’s underemployment definition, insisting that “instead of asking if workers are looking for additional work, they should just measure if wages are enough for their daily needs—which the primary factor behind looking for additional work anyway.” “Instead of underemployment, maybe PSA should be measuring ‘underpayment’,” Miralles said.