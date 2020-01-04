MIAA preaches caution in viral video sharing

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal reiterated his appeal to the public to be more careful in posting complaints to social media to avoid false accusations and avoid putting the country in a bad light. This was after a video, which shows an airport baggage handler rifling through luggage before stealing a bluetooth speaker, went viral on social media. The creator of the video, who remains unidentified, indicated the theft happened at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. “This video, which is again being circulated in the Internet, did not happen in NAIA,” Monreal said. It was learned that the airport pilferage happened in Thailand and not at Ninoy Aquino airport, as a number of social media users attested. Investigation conducted by MIAA management showed that the baggage handler involved was employed by an agency, and was supposed to be loading suitcases onto the flight from Phuket to Singapore on Oct. 10. “Security staff at the airport filmed the theft. Police arrested him shortly after and he admitted stealing a black speaker, which he handed back,” MIAA management said in a statement. Monreal appealed to Internet users to exercise responsibility and care in sharing videos that paints a bad picture of NAIA, “more so of our country and people.” “As Filipinos, we are duty bound to put the interest of our country above all else,” he added. “We hope this clarification puts this perennial issue to rest,” said Monreal.In 2018, he made the same appeal after a Filipino deportee from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia posted a video on social media complaining that his mobile phone, gold necklace, and money were missing from his checked-in baggage when he arrived at the NAIA via Saudia Airline. According to the passenger, the Saudi authorities did not allow him and his co-deportees to carry anything with them to the plane, and instead ordered them to put all their belongings in their baggage. The video went viral, prompting MIAA management to coordinate and verify the complaint with the ground handler of Saudia Airline. Footage taken from body cameras of the airline ramp agents showed there were no noticeable irregularities or mishandling of baggage that would warrant a probe on tampered bags at NAIA. Saudia Airline, for its part, informed the passenger that the airline cannot be made liable for undeclared valuables placed inside his baggage. Records also indicated that 11 previous Saudia Airline flights yielded several reports from Filipino deportees claiming they lost items from their luggage, which were checked in by Saudi authorities. MIAA officials asked air travelers to report to the proper authorities when problem arises at the airport before or rather than posting their complaint to social media. They said posting one’s experience in social media even before seeking help will not solve the problem, especially if the complaint pertains to tampered bags or belonging. MIAA also has security and police desks in the terminals that people can approach for assistance, they added.