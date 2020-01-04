NCRPO set to implement biometrics system­—Sinas

As part of an intensified internal cleansing program, the National Capital Region Police Office on Wednesday started the full implementation of biometrics system initially within the regional headquarters of NCRPO and its support units. NCRPO acting chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said new biometric units would ensure the proper monitoring of the attendance of more than 1,300 NCRPO personnel as well as instill discipline among cops, particularly those who report late for work or are habitual absentees. A total of 1,266 personnel of the NCRPO regional headquarters have been registered while 190 are still undergoing registration as summarized in the NCRPO Biometrics System. Sinas said the technology is mainly used for access control and for identifying persons who are part of the workforce of the regional office. “This technological system forms part of our security policies. It is a coherent approach in order to account and monitor our men so as to stamp out the erring cops,” he said. The NCRPO Biometrics System was officially launched on Dec. 2, 2019. It applies to NCRPO personnel assigned at the regional headquarters and personnel of all regional support units with offices inside Camp Bagong Diwa. The NCRPO Information Technology Office generates a report of attendance on a daily basis after 7 p.m. when the biometric devices have been locked. Meanwhile, the attendance of all Police Commissioned Officers is consolidated by the Moral and Welfare Section of the NCRPO Regional Personnel and Records Management Division; attendance of Police Non-Commission Officers is consolidated by the Regional Executive Senior Police Office while those of the Non-Uniformed Personnel is consolidated by the Non-Uniformed Personnel Affairs Service. The Chief, MWS, the RESPO and the NUPAS shall, without delay, send explanation letters to those who were marked absent and to receive, evaluate and determine whether the explanations rendered are reasonable, justified and meritorious.Otherwise, they shall render their report and make recommendations on the penalties to be imposed on erring personnel. Such report shall be personally submitted by said concerned personnel to the Acting Regional Director’s office. Earlier, Sinas said he implemented the system during his stint at the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory and as chief of the Central Visayas police. The advantage of such a shift to digital automation would eliminate long queues and formations, he said. Policemen caught destroying the biometric machines could face cases. Sinas said he is also planning to bring the system to five districts of Metro Manila such as the QCPD, Manila Police District, Southern Police District, Eastern Police District, and Northern Police District before bringing it to police stations. Biometric time clocks record data using a person’s fingerprints. The data reflected in the machine would be used to process the payrolls of employees, including the corresponding deductions for absences or tardiness.