Rody to God: Don’t prolong my misery

President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday he had asked God not to prolong his life after he steps down from the presidency in 2022. “I told God that after the presidency, don’t prolong my life. Just give me aneurysm. One [snap]. Or if I have cancer, I tell my wife, if it reaches third stage, no more,” President Duterte said. “Why would I prolong a life of misery? Why would I prolong it if I will be sick?” The 74-year-old Chief Executive, the oldest person to be elected President, also admitted he has had several medications including Viagra, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction. “At 74, I have many medications including Viagra. This Viagra cures headache, blood vessels which dilate, and even stomach. If you have ulcer, or any other diseases...many,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd. His health took the spotlight this year as he cut short a trip to Japan because of “unbearable pain” in his lower back and hips.The pain, Malacañang said, was due to a motorcycle mishap in the Palace compound that had grabbed headlines the week before. This year, Duterte also revealed he had a rare neuromuscular disease called myasthenia gravis, an addition to a long list of ailments he claims he has. He had also donned an air purifier in several events he attended and skipped the change of command in the Armed Forces of the Philippines in September due to fever. Critics have been demanding the release of his medical bulletin, noting that transparency about the President’s health is enshrined in the 1987 Constitution, but the Palace has repeatedly downplayed the concerns about his health.