BI arrests over 2k illegal aliens

Over 2,000 illegal aliens were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration this year as a result of its intensified campaign against foreigners violating the country’s immigration laws, majority of whom were Chinese nationals. BI Commissioner Jaime Morente reported that since January, a total of 2,257 foreigners were apprehended in various operations in Metro Manila and other places across the country. Of the number, 1,836 were captured by agents of the bureau’s intelligence division while 421 were arrested by the bureau’s fugitive search unit during the period. “There will no be a letup in our drive against these illegal aliens. We will continue to go after them and deport them back to their homelands,” Morente said. Meanwhile, BI acting intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said majority of those arrested were Chinese nationals, most of whom are engaged in cyber fraud activities and unauthorized online gaming operations.The list includes more than 500 illegal Chinese workers caught in Pasay City in October and more than 300 who were rounded up in various establishments in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan in September. Only recently, 342 Chinese nationals were arrested in a condominium building in Bago Bantay, Quezon City for operating a telecom scam and working without permits. BI-Mindanao agents also arrested several Indian nationals who were the subjects of complaints about their usurious lending activities, as well as aliens with reported links to terrorist groups. “Some of those we arrested were not only illegally working there. They were also suspected of involvement in terrorism while others are wanted fugitives,” Manahan said. PNA