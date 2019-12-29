Gretchen Ho chosen to carry Olympic torch

Former volleyball player and television host Gretchen Ho has been selected as one of the torchbearers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “Guess who’s going to be a torchbearer at the Tokyo2020 Olympics??? This is every athlete’s dream!!! I. Just. Can’t. Wait. For the new year to begiiiin!” she announced on her Twitter account.

The relay will begin on March 12, 2020 with the lighting of the torch in Greece. Upon its arrival in Japan, the Olympic flame will initially be put on display at various locations in the Tohoku region to help underscore this message of hope in the areas affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.The Japan leg of the relay will start on March 26, 2020 at the Fukushima Prefecture. With the theme “Hope Lights Our Way,” the relay will traverse the length and breadth of Japan for a period of 121 days, covering all 47 Prefectures. The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9.