ALL SECTIONS
Dec 29, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Gretchen Ho chosen to carry Olympic torch

posted December 28, 2019 at 11:20 pm by  Manila Standard
Former volleyball player and television host Gretchen Ho has been selected as one of the torchbearers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Guess who’s going to be a torchbearer at the Tokyo2020 Olympics??? This is every athlete’s dream!!! I. Just. Can’t. Wait. For the new year to begiiiin!” she announced on her Twitter account.

Gretchen Ho

The relay will begin on March 12, 2020 with the lighting of the torch in Greece.

Upon its arrival in Japan, the Olympic flame will initially be put on display at various locations in the Tohoku region to help underscore this message of hope in the areas affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Japan leg of the relay will start on March 26, 2020 at the Fukushima Prefecture.

With the theme “Hope Lights Our Way,” the relay will traverse the length and breadth of Japan for a period of 121 days, covering all 47 Prefectures.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Topics: Gretchen Ho , 2020 Tokyo Olympics , Olympic torch

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard