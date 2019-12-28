Firecrackers a no-go, warns Go; Taguig sets big NY party

FIRECRACKERS PREPARED. Workers prepare Friday firecrackers for sale in a makeshift factory in Bocaue, Bulacan ahead of New Year celebrations next week, with one putting the finishing touches on his branded whisky. AFP

Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano on Friday urged the people to join the biggest New Year street party to be hosted by the City of Taguig on Dec. 31 at the Bonifacio Global City.“New Year’s Eve is a festive time in the Philippines. We follow a lot of traditions to usher in a prosperous New Year with our families and loved ones,” Cayetano said. “We invite everyone to the City of Taguig as we witness 2020 Rising. The celebration will also be our way of giving thanks for the blessings of 2019.” Cayetano made his statement even as Senator Christopher Go warned the public against using firecrackers to great the new year. He advised the public to use the money intended for firecrackers to buy food for media noche. He said losing one’s fingers could also be avoided. “You sometimes can’t control how powerful firecrackers are,” Go said. The Health Department on Friday reported 21 cases of fireworks-related injuries with an additional three cases. The total figure covers the period of Dec. 21, and from 6 a.m. until the same time of Dec. 27.Taguig, the city government, in partnership with ABS-CBN, Jack Daniel’s and ING, are pitching in to ensure that the event will be the grandest welcome to 2020 in the Metro, with non-stop entertainment, a great crowd and easy access to the best dining spots and bars the BGC has to offer. “We at BGC always make it a point to put our BGCitizens at the heart of everything that we do, and as a new year comes, we want to bring together the community and their families to celebrate and thank them for the success of the year that was,” said Sean Luarca, BGC’s marketing and community relations manager. “As we welcome 2020 together, we’ve prepared a lineup of artists and performances that will make each and everyone feel at home, excited and joyous for what’s about to come.” The event will start with a mass at 6 p.m. and performances from the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra together with singer Jonalyn Viray. The non-stop partying begins with performances from Itchyworms, John Roa, Alex Calleja, Bamboo, Yeng Constantino, and Billy Crawford.Other celebrities like DJ Mars Miranda, Robi Domingo, and Nicole Cordoves will also join the crowd and guarantee a rousing welcome to the year ahead with a grand countdown and a fireworks display.