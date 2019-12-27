MWSS chief vows to comply with Duterte's new water deal

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System on Thursday assured President Rodrigo Duterte that the government-owned-and-controlled corporation and its two water concessionaires will exert all efforts to comply with his order to execute a new concession agreement after 2022. MWSS Administrator Emmanuel Salamat said they had given Manila Water Co. Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. the chance to renegotiate, come up with and agree on the new terms of their own concession agreement. “In addition, and consistent with the clarificatory pronouncements made by the government, MWSS has been expressly directed to renegotiate the concession agreements with Manila Water and Maynilad in order to remove the illegal and onerous provisions of the same as determined by the Department of Justice as well as to include such other provisions that are beneficial to the consumers and the entire nation,” Salamat said in a statement. He cited the cooperation of the two water firms not only in expressly declaring that they would no longer collect or enforce the recent arbitral awards but also in their expressed willingness to renegotiate the inequitable provisions of the concession agreement. “MWSS is fully engaged in continuing to ensure the performance of its mandates under Republic Act No. 6234 as well as to achieve the purpose for, and the intention behind, the directives of the President,” Salamat said.“It is committed to materially contribute to the satisfactory resolution of the various issues for all the stakeholders.” Salamat believes that the continuity of the water sector’s public private partnership “depends on strong communication channels and hand-holding engagement so that the basic access to water and wastewater services will not be jeopardized, which includes fully addressing and accomplishing the urgent call for new water and sewerage infrastructure projects.” He, however, clarified “categorically” that the 25-year concession agreements with Manila Water and Maynilad were “still valid and subsisting contracts” despite MWSS’ issuance of Board Resolution 2019-201 on Dec. 9 revoking its previous Board Resolution 2009-72 on April 16 involving the extension period from 2022 to 2037 of Manila Water Co. and Board Resolution 2009-180 on Sept. 10 2009 involving the extension of the concession period from 2022 to 2037 of Maynilad. “This action of the Board did not result in the rescission or outright cancellation of the said contracts, which requires a separate and distinct act to be legally effective,” Salamat said.