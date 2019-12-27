SC allows Bohol governor to travel to California

The Supreme Court has allowed Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap to travel to the United States with his family during the Christmas holiday despite the pending graft case against him involving the alleged P46-million fertilizer scam before the Sandiganbayan. In a six-page notice dated Dec. 10, the SC’s First Division granted the appeal of Yap be permitted to go on a 14-day travel with his family from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3 next year to Los Angeles, California, USA. “Wherefore, the Motion for Leave to Travel Abroad with Formal Entry of Appearance filed by petitioner Arthur C. Yap is granted,” stated the notice signed by SC Division Clerk of Court Librada Buena. But the SC imposes conditions for his travel, requiring Yap to file a manifestation before the Anti-Graft Court’s Executive Clerk of Court informing them of his final departure date from the Philippines and his arrival date to the Philippines, as well as his flight details and travel information. “His travel itinerary shall be limited to the place stated in his Motion,” the high court stressed. Within the five days, after his return, he should proceed to the Sandiganbayan Executive Clerk of Court and present his passport as well as photocopies of the pages indicating the stamp regarding his exit from and arrival in the Philippines, duly authenticated by the Sandiganbayan Executive Clerk of Court, after a comparison with the original. He should also post a P500,000 cash bond within five days from notice of the SC’s Resolution with the Sandiganbayan Executive Clerk of Court to ensure that he will return to the country. The Sandiganbayan Executive Clerk of Court was instructed to file a report with the SC’s First Division within 15 days from the date Yap appeared before its office, and confirm if the Bohol governor complied with all the conditions set in the Resolution. In seeking permission to travel, Yap explained “he intends to take advantage of the Christmas holiday to spend quality time with his family and to take a much-needed respite from the demands of his work as governor of Bohol. The planned trip is also a fulfillment of his promise to his children who want to have a family vacation abroad during the school break.”He explained that his travel arrangements were done by Tripmart Travel Services. He was scheduled to leave Manila last Dec. 21 on board a Philippine Airlines flight PR 112 at 11:25 a.m., and his expected time of arrival at the Los Angeles International Airport was at 10 a.m. of Dec. 21, California time. His accommodation in the US was arranged by All Amazing Travel and Tours. He and his family are staying at The Mayfair Hotel from Dec. 21 until Jan. 2, 2020. He will depart from the Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 2 via the PAL flight PR 113 at the estimated departure time of 12:55 p.m. and will arrive at the NAIA on Jan. 3, 2020 at the estimated time of 6:25 p.m. He also assured the SC that he was not a flight risk. In fact, he has previously sought clearance from the SC to travel abroad and he had always complied with its set of requirements. Yap, when he was still the administrator of the National Food Authority, along with former Department of Agriculture Secretary Luis Ramon “Chito” Lorenzo, were respondents in a case pending before the Sandiganbayan, for the P46.45 million worth of fertilizer that was reportedly purchased without bidding in year 2003.