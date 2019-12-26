MIAA chief upbeat over ‘DisipliNAIA’

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal is optimistic that the DisipliNAIA project aimed to discipline air travelers and airport workers will succeed despite the absence of penalty. ''We don´t want to impose penalty. Even without penalties or sanctions, we should take upon ourselves our own responsibility to comply with what is required of us,” said Monreal. DisipliNAIA aims to encourage people to become good airport citizens and to raise awareness about good manners and right conduct among all airport users—from MIAA employees and third party partners to passengers, transport services, and even to well-wishers. On social media, the Authority observed a huge clamor for order and discipline at the airport. Emotions hit Monreal while on the podium during his keynote speech at the press launch of the civility campaign at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last month. “There are cases where people feel like they can do anything they want—cut lines, put up their feet on the chairs, put their bags on their chair, leave their trash around, violating the yellow line. Perhaps even without them knowing it, this sense of entitlement makes them uncivilized or undisciplined. This misuse of one’s privileged position is more commonplace than you think,” he said. For the past three years of going around the airport and seeing what he has seen as general manager of MIAA, Monreal had always hoped to launch a campaign like #DisipliNAIA. It was only this year when the general manager and his team garnered enough support and funding to launch the project.Monreal said the project was made so that Filipinos are able to return to the positive values that make Filipinos citizens that are capable of observing rules and encouraging others to do the same. “If not now, then when? If not us, then who else?” Monreal said. The campaign also involves internal workshops that will train staff and workers so that they are more equipped to do their jobs and handle any issues or problems concerning airport citizen complaints. “Half the work lies in improving our own, from our workers on the ground to our administration,” said Monreal. Posters, banners, videos, and notices that show different ways airport citizens can improve themselves will be posted around the airport. From following the rule of the yellow lines and airport security, to picking up one’s trash and taking one’s bag from a vacant seat, DisipliNAIA aims to correct many issues and problems passengers are dissatisfied about in the airport. These pub mats also include QR codes that citizens can use to forward to the staff any issues concerning the airport.