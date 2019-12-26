MoA for roll-out of Medical Call Service Project signed

DOH-Calabarzon has formally signed the Memorandum of Agreement with Innove Communications Inc. for the roll-out of the Medical Call Consultation Service Project. The MCC will properly address the shortage of medical doctors and health facilities in the identified geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas of the region through the use of advanced Information and Communication Technologies. “Like what I have said, this is the time to put in order our system by means of Universal Health Care Law. With the help of a Law that will boost our primary health care to give sufficient and proper health care to our people in the community level,” said Regional Director Eduardo Janairo. “Here in the medical call consult service, we can provide better medical treatment and care to patients of GIDAs because they will be given services in their places. They don’t need to cross rivers or walk mountains to go to the nearest hospital,” also said Janairo. He added that the MCC would gather patient data to facilitate follow up and continuous care through the documented call consult with the assistance of the Barangay Health Worker to achieve continuity of care. The MCC service involves the deployment of voice telehealth kits (mobile phones) with the following features and inclusions such as free calls to landline on nominated area code, broadband, KonsultaMD License, access to 24/7 licensed Filipino doctors, medical advice and primary care guidance, medicine e-Prescriptions. Under the MOA, Innove Communications Inc. shall provide 180 voice telehealth kits for the rollout implementation of the project, designed in two phases: December 2019 to December 2021 for phase I (80 units) and April 2020 to April 2022 for phase II (100 units.A pilot phase of MCC, Janairo said, was conducted from February to June 2019 in 10 barangays namely Binibitinan, Libjo, Banadero in Polillo; Ungos, Capalong, Poblacion 61, Llavac in Real; Poblacion in Patnanungan; and Calasumanga and Bato in Panukulan. It recorded a total 286 calls from various residents with cough, colds, hoarseness, edema/skin lesions/skin rash, shoulder and back pain, fever and dizziness/headache. “We will also schedule trainings for our NDPs and midwives in order for them to be familiarize with the project and the system that we will be using for the implementation of the MCC. “ Universal Health Care guarantees Filipinos equitable access to quality and affordable health care goods and services as well as protection against financial risk. It also includes assurance of member access to all levels of health care provider networks, whether accessed through health care facilities or remotely through the use of digital technologies for health was highlighted by this law. The Medical Call Consult is a telemedicine project by the regional health office under the leadership and directive of Janairo.