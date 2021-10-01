COVID News Brief: • FDA: Beware online vax sale • Supreme Court workforce • 'Not the worst' • Additional benefits

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned the public against buying branded coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines sold on online selling platforms and social media. Based on its advisory dated September 30, the FDA said the scheme was a “scam” used to attract buyers with preferred brands like AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna. “The public is advised that this is a scam which uses online platforms and social media to attract buyers, especially those who have preference on the brand of vaccines, specifically our countrymen who work abroad (OFWs),” the FDA said.The Supreme Court announced that only 15 percent of its total workforce would still be required to report physically from 9 am to 3 pm starting today, (October 1), despite the “any modification of the alert level guidelines in Metro Manila.” In a circular, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo stressed that officials and personnel who will not report physically will work from home as required. The top magistrate also said that personnel who were required to report physically but who reside in areas under granular lockdown or in critical zones should be replaced by those residing in areas under lower alert levels.The Philippines is not the worst when it comes to COVID-19 resilience, because the Bloomberg report did not include all the countries in the world, according to Malacanang. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the recent COVID-19 resilience ranking placed the Philippines at the bottom of Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking because it only surveyed 53 countries when in fact there are 194 countries. “There are 194 countries in the world but only 53 were surveyed. We are not the last in the world, we just ranked last among those surveyed," Roque said. “Bloomberg said the Philippines only had a vaccine coverage rate of 20 percent, among the lowest of those ranked. It is also 'engaged in one of the most stringent lockdowns' and its borders remain sealed to visitors. Perhaps where we can agree is they are testing economic resilience. Every time we go on lockdown, the economy closes and there is no economic resilience,” he said.Senator Joel Villanueva pushed the passage of a bill that would institutionalize additional benefits for health workers, saying action should speak louder than words in giving honor to those who put their lives on the line in the battle against COVID-19. “We can shower our health care workers with words of admiration, praises and all kinds of love languages. I am sure that they will appreciate it. But action speaks louder than words," he said. “From the very beginning when we have yet to know the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic, when we thought the lockdown would end after two weeks, our health care workers answered the call of duty and continue to do so,” added Villanueva.