ALL SECTIONS
Monday May 3, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia to lift travel curbs on 'immunized' citizens

posted May 03, 2021 at 08:30 am by  AFP
Saudi Arabia will permit citizens immunised against Covid-19 to travel abroad from May 17, the interior ministry said Sunday, more than a year after Saudis were barred from external trips.

The ministry said three categories of people would be considered immunised -- those who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior to travel, and people who have recovered from the infection within the last six months.

Saudis under the age of 18 -- an age group that is not receiving vaccines -- would also be allowed to travel from May 17, provided they carry an insurance policy approved by the central bank, the ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The decision to lift the suspension on citizens travelling outside Saudi Arabia will go into effect at 1:00 am on May 17," the ministry said, adding that the kingdom will re-open its land, sea and air borders.

The policy represents an incentive for citizens, barred from travelling abroad since the pandemic began, to get vaccinated.

The kingdom's health ministry said it has administered more than nine million coronavirus vaccine doses, in a country with a population of over 34 million.

The country has reported more than 419,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 7,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Last month, Saudi Arabia permitted only people immunised against Covid-19 to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage from the start of Ramadan, the holy fasting month for Muslims.

It is unclear whether that policy, which comes amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in the kingdom, would be extended to the annual hajj pilgrimage later this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia , COVID-19 , Saudi Press Agency , Vaccine

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard