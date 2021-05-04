ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday May 4, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Belgian youths defy virus ban to party in park

posted May 02, 2021 at 06:30 am by  AFP
Hundreds of mainly young Belgian party-goers gathered in a Brussels park on Saturday in defiance of coronavirus restrictions and police orders.

The so-called "Boum 2" protest, organised online, is a follow up to an action last month that was broken up by police with horses and water cannon.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo had urged the crowds to stay away, and hundreds of officers were deployed.

By late afternoon, AFP reporters in the Bois de la Cambre, a large park in the city, saw fireworks set off and some missiles thrown as police moved in.

"We're here to protect our freedom. Masks? I don't wear them anymore. I want to be free," said an 18-year-old high schooler from Flanders.

As a police car rolled onto the grass close to the heart of the gathering, the merry-makers chanted: "Freedom, Freedom."

A helicopter and a drone hovered overhead, but the protesters' music all but drowned out police demands for masking and social distancing. 

"It's been a year," a 21-year-old from the capital told AFP. "A whole year we can't go out. After a while you need an alternative."

Belgium is under its second national lockdown as a coronavirus prevention measure and bars and restaurants have been shut since late October.

But a vaccination drive is picking up speed and outdoor dining and drinking is due to resume on May 8, and authorities have appealed for calm.

Norton, a 23-year-old cook who has lost his restaurant job, said the plan was not to provoke violence but to demand an end to what he called "illogical" anti-virus measures.

On April 1, a month ago, 2,000 people gathered in the Bois de la Cambre and several were hurt, along with police officers and horses, during clashes.

Topics: Belgium , party-goers , coronavirus disease , "Boum 2" protest

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard