Costa Cruises to set sail again after four-month COVID break

A woman sits near the swimming pool with her children on board of the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in Savona, near Genoa, on May 1, 2021. Costa Smeralda is the first cruise liner that start sailing on May 2, 2021, after the halting of the Costa Crociere cruise liner group since December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AFP

Italian cruise line Costa Cruises will take the seas on Saturday for the first time in more than four months, buoying an industry capsized by the COVID-19 pandemic.The flagship Costa Smeralda will set off from the northwestern port of Savona at 6 pm (1600 GMT) after being landbound since December 20, when the Italian government banned cruises during the holiday season due to the coronavirus crisis. An enthused Roberta Cappelletti, a 60-year-old singer, came all the way from northeastern Predappio to take the cruise. "It is a great emotion, I am moved to tears being able to cruise again -- it's like a renaissance for me," she said before taking her coronavirus test so she could hop on board. Enrico Bergamini, a 35-year-old bank employee from Genoa, was also excited. "This cruise has a symbolic value for the recovery of Italy's tourism sector, I absolutely had to be here," he said with a smile. The ship will set off with around 1,500 passengers on board -- a quarter of its full capacity.All passengers and crew will be tested for coronavirus and mask-wearing is mandatory. The Mediterranean voyage will last from three to seven days, depending on where it stops on the Italian coast -- La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, or Cagliari. Raffaele d'Ambrosio, the head of the French arm of Costa Cruises, said the "desire to set off again is very strong among our customers". "We receive several hundred bookings every day covering each month until the end of 2022," he told AFP. "Cruising, like tourism in general, is one of the sectors most affected by the crisis: 2021 will be a year of recovery and by early 2022 we will be waiting for a return to normality." The cruise industry has been smashed by the pandemic, suffering a shortfall of $77 billion and shedding 518,000 jobs between just mid-March and September last year, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).