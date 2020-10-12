ALL SECTIONS
Monday October 12, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

China to test entire city in 'five days' after six virus cases

posted October 12, 2020 at 02:00 pm by  AFP
China aims to test more than nine million residents of the port city of Qingdao within five days following a minor outbreak of the coronavirus, health officials said Monday, the first mass testing in months.

The country where the virus first emerged has largely controlled the pandemic, cutting a stark contrast to many parts of the world still afflicted by rolling lockdowns and high case numbers.

On Sunday six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Qingdao -- a northeastern city of 9.4 million -- originating in a hospital, Qingdao municipal health commission said in a statement on Monday.

Five districts will be tested "within three days" and the whole city "within five days", the statement said.

China has extensive, quick test capabilities and the health commission said over 140,000 employees of "medical institutions, newly admitted patients and personnel" have already been tested in Qingdao since the cases were confirmed.

In June large areas of Beijing were subject to mass tests after the city of more than 20 million detected virus cases linked to a food market.

China has bounced back since the virus emerged late last year, closing the country down and hammering the world's second largest economy.

Hundreds of millions travelled across the country for the 'Golden Week' holiday last week as the country edges back to growth, while rapid tests and swift lockdowns have tamped down secondary waves of the virus.

Beijing is also desperate to be first to conjure up a coronavirus vaccine, with several companies in final stage trials.

Although unproven, vaccines have already been administered to hundreds of thousands of key workers and soldiers as China seizes the pandemic narrative to show off the country's resilience and the Communist government's ability to handle the crisis.

Topics: COVID-19 , China , Beijing , Qingdao

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard