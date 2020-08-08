PH posts over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines recorded on Saturday 4,226 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 126,885 cases in the country.

This marks the tenth consecutive day where over 3,000 new cases were reported. Meanwhile, the five provinces or cities with the highest number of new cases are the National Capital Region with 2,669, Laguna with 285, Cavite with 154, Cebu with 125, and Rizal with 118.Of the 4,226 reported cases, 2,964 (70 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days (July 26-August 8, 2020). DOH likewise announced 287 recoveries, bringing the total to 66,117, and 41 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 2,209.