POLPHil backs six senatorial bets for 2022 polls

The Political Officers League of the Philippines (POLPhil) has thrown its strong support behind six senatoriables who are running in the 2022 national elections. On Friday, December 3, POLPhil officially declared its vigorous support behind Sen. Risa Hontiveros of AKBAYAN, Sen. JV Ejercito of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC), former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista of NPC, former Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar of Partido Reforma, and Neri Colmenares and Chel Diokno, who are both running as independent candidates. The declaration was issued during the League’s 3rd National Assembly held in Manila Hotel under the theme, “We Stand Us One.” The POLPhil clarified that the initial batch of six senators was arrived at after a rigorous validation and deliberation where the candidates were measured against the exacting criteria and standards of the organization.These include adherence to the principles enshrined in the Constitution, proven competence, integrity, track record, dependability, word of honor and commitment to work with POLPHil in its various advocacies. The POLPhil is an organization of current and former chiefs of staff at various levels of government, development workers, advocates and nation builders who are determined to bring change to the course of local and national development through its POLPhil Political Institute, Enterprise Development Program and Good Governance Programs. The group’s founding president, Vice Mayor Democrito Aljun Diamante of the Municipality of Tuburan, Cebu, added: "We are still considering other senatorial candidates to be included in the line-up for support of the POLPhil."