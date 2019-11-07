NEX 3: The next status symbol of power and luxurious technology
Compared to other handsets in its price range, the Vivo NEX 3 might exude simplicity but it looks totally sophisticated and elegant with its Glowing Night-colored aluminum alloy unibody design that is rendered seamless with a notch-less and bezel-less architecture.
The NEX 3 also cleverly hid physical power and volume buttons from sight by using an X-axis Haptic Vibration motor and Touch Sense technology, whereby the unit uses haptic feedback to simulate sense of touch. In-Display Fingerprint Scanning also allows users to step into their mobile world both instantly and safely.
For a breathtaking visual experience, the NEX 3 also has 6.89-inch display with an incredible 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. At the back, a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6, protects the NEX 3 from multiple drops, even at greater heights. For those who not only go for amazing aesthetics but also top-notch performance, the NEX 3 sports an array of optics bannered by a 64-megapixel main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP telescopic camera that makes for premier photo-shooting experience as it makes “super HD clarity” as the norm for all photos. At the front, a 16MP Elevating Front Camera also paves the way for NEX 3’s perfect FullView™ Display.
With its ground-breaking innovations anchored on future technologies and trend-setting design that offers the best smartphone experience, the Vivo NEX 3 is definitely on its way to becoming a symbol of luxurious innovation. The NEX 3 smartphone is now available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide.
The Vivo NEX 3 will be available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide starting November 9, 2019. To check more details about NEX 3, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/