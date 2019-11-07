ALL SECTIONS
Thursday November 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

NEX 3: The next status symbol of power and luxurious technology

posted November 07, 2019 at 09:00 am by  Manila Standard
Like designer bags, Swiss watches, and bespoke suits, smartphones have become not just a necessity, but a symbol of sophistication, especially among individuals who have a discerning taste for luxurious items.

And the NEX 3, the latest flagship model in Vivo’s high-end NEX series, may perhaps be the next status symbol not only of elegance, but of premium technology, owing to its next-generation innovations and trendsetting design that gives a preview of the “device of the future”.

Built for those who demand the best smartphone experience, the NEX 3 harnesses the power of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855+ and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM to deliver faster cutting-edge performance and smoother multitasking capabilities.

NEX 3: The next status symbol of power and luxurious technology

Compared to other handsets in its price range, the Vivo NEX 3 might exude simplicity but it looks totally sophisticated and elegant with its Glowing Night-colored aluminum alloy unibody design that is rendered seamless with a notch-less and bezel-less architecture.

 

NEX 3: The next status symbol of power and luxurious technology

The NEX 3 also cleverly hid physical power and volume buttons from sight by using an X-axis Haptic Vibration motor and Touch Sense technology, whereby the unit uses haptic feedback to simulate sense of touch. In-Display Fingerprint Scanning also allows users to step into their mobile world both instantly and safely.

Matching the impressive style of its users, the NEX 3 also makes a remarkable statement with the world’s first AMOLED Waterfall FullView™ Display, stretching and curving the smartphone screen along its sides to offer its discriminating users broader, borderless views.

NEX 3: The next status symbol of power and luxurious technology

For a breathtaking visual experience, the NEX 3 also has 6.89-inch display with an incredible 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. At the back, a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6, protects the NEX 3 from multiple drops, even at greater heights.

For those who not only go for amazing aesthetics but also top-notch performance, the NEX 3 sports an array of optics bannered by a 64-megapixel main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP telescopic camera that makes for premier photo-shooting experience as it makes “super HD clarity” as the norm for all photos. At the front, a 16MP Elevating Front Camera also paves the way for NEX 3’s perfect FullView™ Display.

NEX 3: The next status symbol of power and luxurious technology

With its ground-breaking innovations anchored on future technologies and trend-setting design that offers the best smartphone experience, the Vivo NEX 3 is definitely on its way to becoming a symbol of luxurious innovation. The NEX 3 smartphone is now available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide.

NEX 3: The next status symbol of power and luxurious technology

The Vivo NEX 3 will be available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide starting November 9, 2019. To check more details about NEX 3, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/product/Nex3

Topics: Vivo Philippines , NEX 3 , X-axis Haptic Vibration , Touch Sense technology ,

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard