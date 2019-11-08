Virginity test on Rapper’s kid
The Grammy-winning musician told a podcast how he escorts Deyjah Harris to the doctor’s office after each birthday to “check her hymen.” “Usually, like the day after the [birthday] party, she’s enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30,’” T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, told the presenters. The trips began after Deyjah’s sixteenth birthday, Harris said, and his daughter is required to sign a waiver allowing the doctor to share the “results” with him. The episode of the “Ladies Like Us” podcast was released Tuesday but appeared to have been removed Wednesday afternoon after it went viral on social media. Social media users were quick to condemn Harris’ behavior, and express concern for Deyjah. “It’s extremely abusive to police your daughter’s hymen and any doctor who would participate in such an act needs to lose their license,” tweeted author Ijeoma Oluo. Jennifer Gunter, a gynecologist and bestselling writer, added that “hymen exams are medically not a thing,” and that the so-called tests “support a disgusting patriarchal trope.” The presence of an intact hymen—which can easily be broken without engaging in sexual activity—is not regarded as an effective way to test virginity.
