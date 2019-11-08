Eruption spews new Tongan island

posted November 08, 2019 at 01:00 am by AFP November 08, 2019 at 01:00 am

An udersea volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago has sunk one island and created another three times larger, according to a report by geologists released Thursday. Taaniela Kula, of the Tonga Geological Service, said the new Lateiki island is estimated to be about 100 meters (110 yards) wide and 400 meters long, and is situated about 120 meters west of its submerged predecessor. It lies between Kao and Late in the Pacific kingdom’s northern Ha’apai group of islands. The upheaval followed an 18-day undersea eruption last month in an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.Tonga sits on the notorious Ring of Fire, an area of frequent seismic activity in the Pacific Ocean and which is responsible for about 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes. In late 2014 the eruption of an undersea volcano created another Tongan island that is now home to plants and birdlife.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.