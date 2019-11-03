'Fake news' takes a hit in Bangkok

The Palace on Saturday condemned the latest black propaganda waged by the President’s “fierce and unthinking critics and detractors” by peddling a bogus news story allegedly published by the Bangkok Post with the head, “King orders PH Duterte, behave during ASEAN summit.” In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the release was deliberate and malicious as it went viral on the day President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Thailand to participate in the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. “The release was deliberate and malicious as it coincided with Duterte’s arrival in Thailand on Friday night,” Panelo said. “The Office of the President expressed its indignation over this cheap political stunt aimed at embarrassing the President, thereby humiliating the country which he represents, before the global audience,” the Palace official said. For his part, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar dismissed the report as “fake news,” adding he would tap the National Bureau of Investigation to trace its source. “These raucous anti-Duterte forces should be educated that when the Head of State and the Chief Executive of the Government of the Philippines is on an official trip overseas, we set aside politics—even the bitterest one among foes,” the Palace statement said.“If this group cannot rally behind a nation’s mandated leader, as he represents not only his office but the image of the nation as a whole, it should at least observe a moratorium on their campaign on hate,” Panelo said. The Palace official said that the political enemies of the President appear to have thrown decency to the garbage bin even as they parade themselves as a rambunctious minority in our country. “Peddlers of false information must be reminded that Thailand has one of the strictest lese-majeste laws in the world. Harming Philippine-Thai bilateral relations by defaming the monarchy through lies and falsehoods is punishable by prison term, and those behind this recent insolence must face such a grim but deserving consequence,” Panelo said. Duterte is in Thailand Friday for the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. The President was invited by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current ASEAN chairman, and left the country amid continuing relief operations in his home region Mindanao, where a series of earthquakes has killed several people and destroyed homes and buildings.