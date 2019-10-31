Game of Thrones prequel teased
The new show in George RR Martin’s fictional world of Westeros will take place 300 years prior to fantasy epic “Thrones” and will be called “House of the Dragon.” The series will be based on the book “Fire and Blood,” which tells the story of the murderous, dragon-breeding Targaryen family. “It’s my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering ‘House of the Dragon’ straight to series for HBO,” Casey Bloys, president of programming, told a Los Angeles launch event for HBO Max. “It tells the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros.” “Thrones,” known for its graphic violence and sex as well as its unprecedented budget and production values, ended its eight-season run earlier this year with 59 Emmys—a record for a drama or comedy at television’s equivalent of the Oscars. The new prequel has been co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal (“Colony”), who will write the 10-episode series and serve as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik directed multiple “Game of Thrones” episodes including the Emmy-winning “Battle of the Bastards.” HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new Netflix rival, will launch in the United States in May, and will cost $14.99 per month, it was also revealed. The platform will feature original shows including a Ridley Scott sci-fi and exclusive streaming rights to satirical cartoon “South Park.” It will offer around 10,000 hours of content at launch, including all 23 “South Park” seasons and three new seasons to follow.