Lizards’ diet, warm weather
Lizards generally live on a diet of insects, including plant-eaters, like crickets, as well as predators, such as spiders and beetles. But when scientists observed lizards in a controlled environment 2 degrees Celsius hotter than usual, they found that the reptiles were eating more of the predatory insects. Lead study author Elvire Bestion told AFP she was surprised by the results. “The diet shift was linked to lower survival of adult lizards, however it is difficult to say why exactly that is,” she wrote in an e-mail. The team found that while there were fewer predatory insects creeping around at a hotter temperature, the lizards still shifted their habits to prefer them over plant-eating insects. “One of our hypotheses is that in warmer climates, lizards needed more nutritious prey to fulfil their demands and shifted their diet towards eating more predatory invertebrates,” Bestion said.