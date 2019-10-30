Mountaineer reaches 14 highest peaks
Nirmal Purja completed the climb of the 14 mountains, all over 8,000 meters (26,250 feet) in seven months, the post said. The previous record was almost eight years. “MISSION ACHIEVED! says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma,” read the post on Purja’s Facebook page, referring to the final peak in China. Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka completed the same feat after seven years, 11 months and 14 days in 1987 after Italy’s legendary Reinhold Messner became the first to scale the 14 peaks a year earlier. South Korean Kim Chang-ho completed the challenge one month slower than Kukuczka—although unlike Kukuczka, who died in a climbing accident in 1989, he never used supplementary oxygen. The 36-year-old Purja, a former member of the Gurkhas—a unit of Nepalis recruited into the British army—as well as the elite Special Boat Service, kicked off his ambitious “Project Possible” in April. In the first part of his record attempt, Purja climbed Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse and Makalu—among the highest of the “8000ers”—in just one month. A month later, he headed to Pakistan for the second part, where he first tackled the notorious Nanga Parbat at 8,125 meters. Battling sleep deprivation to meet his target, Purja said he was almost sprinting up and down five of Pakistan’s highest peaks including Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and K2, the second tallest in the world.
