Japan police hunt stolen diamond

posted October 25, 2019 at 07:05 pm by AFP October 25, 2019 at 07:05 pm

Tokyo―Japanese police were on the hunt Friday for a stolen diamond worth more than $1.8 million after the pricey piece was discovered missing from a jewelery trade show outside Tokyo. “The diamond stolen on Thursday was valued at 200 million yen. We believe it was stolen from a display case,” a police spokesman told AFP. The 50-carat loose diamond was on display at a three-day show in Yokohama city where companies from Japan, Russia, China and elsewhere are showcasing their sparkly wares.According to public broadcaster NHK, the theft was noticed by an employee who noticed the item was missing and realized that the display case was unlocked. The item, belonging to a Japanese firm, appeared to be the only piece taken from the show, which was not halted over the theft and wraps up Friday.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.