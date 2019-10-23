Largest caldera found in Benham
Jenny Anne Barretto, a New Zealand-based marine geophysicist, with Ray Wood and John Milson, claimed to have found a caldera with a diameter of around 150 kilometers in the undersea feature which is part of the Philippines’ continental shelf. They said their discovery of the Apolaki Caldera—named after the Filipino mythical god of the sun and war—revealed the structure of the undersea feature for the first time within the Benham Rise east of the shoreline of Luzon. “For comparison, Earth’s largest calderas, like the Yellowstone, is only about 60 kilometers. The size is comparable to shield calderas in Mars (Olympus Mons; 80 km x 65 km) and Venus (Sacajawea; 150 X 105 km),” the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute said Monday in a Facebook post.