Tourist attacked by a shark

posted October 22, 2019 at 07:10 pm by AFP October 22, 2019 at 07:10 pm

Papeete, France―A French tourist has been seriously injured in a rare shark attack in the palm-fringed Pacific islands of Polynesia, emergency services said Tuesday. The 35-year-old woman was swimming during a whale-watching trip on Monday in the French overseas territory when the oceanic whitetip shark tore into her chest and arms. “Luckily for her, there were two nurses on the scene who could deliver first aid,” firefighter Jean-Jacques Riveta told AFP. Papeete, France―A French tourist has been seriously injured in a rare shark attack in the palm-fringed Pacific islands of Polynesia, emergency services said Tuesday. The 35-year-old woman was swimming during a whale-watching trip on Monday in the French overseas territory when the oceanic whitetip shark tore into her chest and arms. “Luckily for her, there were two nurses on the scene who could deliver first aid,” firefighter Jean-Jacques Riveta told AFP.The woman lost both hands and a lot of blood in the attack and was airlifted to hospital, he said.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.