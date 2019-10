A school in India has come under fire after photos of students forced to wear cardboard boxes on their heads to discourage cheating during an exam went viral online.

The Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri implemented a trial run of the new measure Wednesday last week. A staff member of the school posted photos of the students wearing the boxes that looked like blinders used on horses, resulting in widespread criticism on social media, according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.“Nobody has any right to treat anybody more so students like animals,” said S. Suresh Kumar, the state education minister. “This [perversion] will be dealt with aptly.” The school has since apologized and has issued a written explanation to authorities.