Bella Hadid: The near-perfect face

Beauty—of a face or of a piece of architecture—may well be subjective and rely mainly on the “eye of the beholder.” But there is an axiom that humans have a desire to get calculated results of even the most abstract things. The UK Daily Mirror, quoted by Yahoo, has said there is a scientific formula to figure out how beautiful a face is, suggesting “this might sound bizarre to a woke millennial but trust us when we say, scientists have had it figured out for a while now.” Golden Ratio, the measure of beauty, dates back to ancient Greek and Egyptian cultures and was first used in the field of architecture. Denoted with Greek alphabet ‘phi’, Golden ratio which translates to 1.618 in numbers started being applied by Greek mathematicians and sculptors and painters as well after being converted into its numerical equivalent. This formula has now been applied to find the most beautiful face in the world. But then, there is this oft-repeated idiom “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”—the first person to use it in the form people know today was an author called Margaret Wolfe Hungerford. She included the phrase in her book ‘Molly Bawn’ (1878), another way of saying that beauty is subjective. “It’s true that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. “ Yahoo, as per reports in dailymail.co.uk, Bella Hadid bags the highest score calculated using Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

Facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva says Bella Hadid (top) has a near-perfect face at 94.35 percent ‘accurate’ to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection. Hadid is followed in the top five by (above, from left, in order) Beyonce, Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

According to scientific research conducted by Dr. Julian D Silva, a Hartley Street cosmetic surgeon, Bella Hadid’s face comes closest to perfection.The 23-year-old has the bone structure and features that get close to 94.35 percent accurate according to the formula. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured to get the result. The findings were dictated by the Greek idea of beauty. “Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 percent, is only 0.3 percent away from being the perfect shape, “ The list has other celebrities as well. A close second is Beyonce with a score of 94.44 percent. Amber Herd came in third with 98.85 percent and Ariana Grande came in fourth with 91.81 on the list. Others on the list include Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss. Celebrities included in the findings are no doubt some of the most beautiful women in the world and Bella Hadid just got named on the top.While the formula has spoken, measuring the female face and having it adhere to beauty standards of ancient Greek isn’t worth the hours of research.