Dead man’s prank
Bradley, who died on Oct. 8, decided when he knew the end was coming to inject some humor into his funeral, according to his published obituary, purposely intended for his loved kin. Bradley, a Defense Forces veteran, died “after a long illness bravely borne,” shocked relations then pout them in stitches of awe and delight when they suddenly heard his voice shouting from his coffin as it was being laid six feet below the ground. In a pre-recorded message played after his casket was lowered into the ground, the man was heard shouting for help from below. The crowd of mourners was solemn in silence before the audio message played, in a video posted to Reddit titled “Irish man leaves funny recording for his funeral!” It continued: “Where the fuck am I? … Let me out, it’s fucking dark in here. … Is that the priest I can hear? … This is Shay, I’m in the box. No, in fucking front of you. I’m dead.” Those at the funeral could be seen giggling and wiping away tears as Bradley’s voice began to sing: “Hello again, hello. Hello, I just called to say goodbye.”
