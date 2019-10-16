Dead man’s prank

Graveyard humor—with a dead man, identified as Dubliner Shay Bradley, pulling a piece of mischief which left teary-eyed mourners at his funeral rising instead to echoes of their own laughter.

Bradley, who died on Oct. 8, decided when he knew the end was coming to inject some humor into his funeral, according to his published obituary, purposely intended for his loved kin. Bradley, a Defense Forces veteran, died “after a long illness bravely borne,” shocked relations then pout them in stitches of awe and delight when they suddenly heard his voice shouting from his coffin as it was being laid six feet below the ground. In a pre-recorded message played after his casket was lowered into the ground, the man was heard shouting for help from below. The crowd of mourners was solemn in silence before the audio message played, in a video posted to Reddit titled “Irish man leaves funny recording for his funeral!” It continued: “Where the fuck am I? … Let me out, it’s fucking dark in here. … Is that the priest I can hear? … This is Shay, I’m in the box. No, in fucking front of you. I’m dead.” Those at the funeral could be seen giggling and wiping away tears as Bradley’s voice began to sing: “Hello again, hello. Hello, I just called to say goodbye.”His daughter Andrea Bradley told HuffPost that her father recorded the audio about a year ago—and that no one really knew about it other than her brother Jonathan and her nephew, Ben. Two days before Bradley’s funeral, Jonathan Bradley decided to tell his mom and the rest of his siblings about the prank. He told them that playing the audio at the funeral was his dad’s dying wish. “He wanted to make sure my mam would be laughing leaving the cemetery, not crying,” Andrea Bradley said of her dad, noting that her parents were childhood sweethearts and were married for 43 years. “And he done just that.” Andrea Bradley posted a video of her dad’s stunt to Facebook on Sunday. A Twitter user who wanted to remain anonymous said they stumbled upon the video on WhatsApp that same day and decided to share it on Twitter, where it has since gone viral.