Emergency talks on Turkey offensive

posted October 10, 2019 at 06:05 pm by AFP October 10, 2019 at 06:05 pm

Cairo―The Arab League is convening an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss Turkey’s offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria, the body said Wednesday. Following a request by Egypt, the region’s foreign ministers will gather in Cairo on October 12 “to discuss Turkish aggression on Syrian territory”, Hossam Zaki, the League’s assistant secretary-general, said in a statement late Wednesday. The announcement came after Turkey launched air strikes and artillery fire along the border with war-torn Syria earlier in the day, drawing international condemnation. Backed by Syrian militants, it pushed on with a ground offensive in Tal Abyad, an area under the control of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). Cairo―The Arab League is convening an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss Turkey’s offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria, the body said Wednesday. Following a request by Egypt, the region’s foreign ministers will gather in Cairo on October 12 “to discuss Turkish aggression on Syrian territory”, Hossam Zaki, the League’s assistant secretary-general, said in a statement late Wednesday. The announcement came after Turkey launched air strikes and artillery fire along the border with war-torn Syria earlier in the day, drawing international condemnation. Backed by Syrian militants, it pushed on with a ground offensive in Tal Abyad, an area under the control of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).Ankara’s attack follows an abrupt US policy shift which saw America withdraw its troops from positions in northern Syria, effectively approving Turkey’s military operation. Zaki deemed the offensive “an unacceptable assault on the sovereignty of an Arab member state exploiting its situation... and violating international law”. In another statement earlier Wednesday, the League warned that the burgeoning attack “could help Daesh [the Islamic State group] regain some of its force”.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.