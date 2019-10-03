Guy Fawkes masks HK protest symbol
The face coverings made popular by the comic book and film “V for Vendetta”, have been embraced by multiple protest movements in recent years, particularly Anonymous hactivists and Occupy Wall Street. But until recently they had not made much of an appearance at the huge pro-democracy demonstrations currently battering Hong Kong. That changed on Tuesday when China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule with a massive military parade in Beijing. Protesters in Hong Kong dubbed the celebrations a “Day of Grief”, and took to the streets in huge numbers as battles raged for hours with police. Many online forums encouraged protesters to wear Guy Fawkes masks. The masks first appeared in the early 1980s in the cult-hit comic “V for Vendetta” by British writer Alan Moore. In his book, a masked anarchist takes on an imaginary British fascist government by blowing up the Houses of Parliament—echoing the ultimately unsuccessful actions of the real Fawkes in 1605, who attempted a Catholic rebellion.