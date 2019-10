Teachers in the United States are now turning to “sugar daddy” dating website SeekingArrangement.com to supplement their salaries, a Yahoo Lifestyle report showed.

“I can go on a date, I can have steak and lobster, be gone for three hours after my kids are already asleep and come home with $500,” said Nolah, a Nevada-based teacher who used to serve weeknights at a lobster restaurant. The website, which advertises itself as “the world’s largest Sugar Daddy dating site,” sets people up with “mutually beneficial relationships.”SeekingArrangement “prohibits any unlawful use of the site, including escorting, prostitution and human trafficking” but at least two of those interviewed by Yahoo Lifestyle said they had sex. “That is something that was built over our time together and based on chemistry and our relationship,” said one of the sugar babies.