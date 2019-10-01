Fake Elvis, fake vagina=fake orgasm?
The Elvis lookalike allegedly stole the prosthesis from the Peaches and Cream sex store in suburban Auckland after a failed attempt to purchase it. “He was very energetic and erratic, going around the shop, talking a lot... he brought a sex toy called ‘Like a Virgin’ up to the counter but his card declined,” staff member Kat Maher told stuff.co.nz. Maher said the man—whose Elvis-like characteristics included slicked-back black hair and large sunglasses, incongruously teamed with a high-visibility vest—then ran out of the shop with the NZ$100 ($62) sex toy in hand. New Zealand police confirmed they had received a report of a theft at the store on Sept.23. The store, frustrated with repeat shoplifting incidents, posted stills from CCTV footage on social media in an effort to help track down the thief.