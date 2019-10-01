Rugby superfan showas world cup colors
Hiroshi Moriyama, 53, said he got the idea from an Auckland Blues fan who had covered himself in blue paint and wanted to spice up the often passive atmosphere at Japanese club rugby games. “In the Top League games we go to watch regularly, the crowds are often very serious and watch the matches in silence,” he complained. “I wanted to do something to change that.” Moriyama plans to attend 27 of the 48 Rugby World Cup games, getting his wife to daub his upper body with special paint to make it appear as if he is wearing the team jersey. “My husband is very attentive to detail and I have to admit I’m still struggling to draw the smaller letters and precise patterns,” said Rika Moriyama, 54. It was rugby that brought the Moriyamas together―they met at the university club where Hiroshi played and Rika managed. Like many veteran rugby players, he has moved forward in the pack as age catches up with him. A former number eight, he now packs down in the second row for an over-50s side. He took several years out of the game and “when I came back, I couldn’t run at all,” he laughed. He was initially worried Japan would not embrace the World Cup and wanted to contribute in his unique way to the atmosphere.