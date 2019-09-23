Underwater proposal
According to CNN, the victim, Steven Weber, and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, were staying in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged beneath the ocean surface at the Manta Resort in Pemba Island. A video uploaded by Antoine on Facebook showed Weber holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows before presenting a ring. The note read: “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But...Everything I love about you I love more every day. Will you please be my wife? Marry me???” Weber failed to return to the surface.