Monday September 23, 2019

Underwater proposal

posted September 22, 2019 at 11:40 pm by  AFP
An American man has drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater in a resort in Tanzania.

According to CNN, the victim, Steven Weber, and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, were staying in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged beneath the ocean surface at the Manta Resort in Pemba Island.

A video uploaded by Antoine on Facebook showed Weber holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows before presenting a ring.

The note read: “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But...Everything I love about you I love more every day. Will you please be my wife? Marry me???”

Weber failed to return to the surface.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!’” Antoine wrote in a subsequent post.

Manta Resort CEO Matthew Saus confirmed the death over the weekend.

“Our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families and friends impacted by this tragic accident,” Saus said.

