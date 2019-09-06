Killer rooster
Take the case of an elderly woman from southern Australia who was collecting eggs on her farm, pecked fatally by a rooster who hit—perhaps accidentally—the victim’s varicose veins, according to researchers who published their findings in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology. A different peck it was this time for the rooster, whose likes peck at worms, fruit, grain, seeds, insects, snails, acorns, slugs, and similar foods. NBC News reported Wednesday, quoting University of Adelaide pathology professor Roger Byard and pathologist Judith Fronczek, with The Netherlands Forensic Institute, the findings were meant to show how even the smallest, most unthreatening animals could still inflict deadly wounds. The incident happened “recently” in southern Australia, according to Byard who declined to reveal any more details about the victim to protect her family’s privacy. “The bird pecked her lower left leg causing significant hemorrhage with collapse and death,” the researchers wrote. “This case demonstrates that even relatively small domestic animals may be able to inflict lethal injuries in individuals if there are specific vascular vulnerabilities present.” The 76-year-old woman had various health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and varicose veins before the rooster attack, which might have been a major contributory factor to her death. “The case is significant as it draws attention to the vulnerability of elderly folk with varicose veins to minor trauma, even from a rooster peck,” Byard told NBC News on Wednesday night.