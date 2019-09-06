Killer rooster

Beware of animals, even if they are domesticated.

Take the case of an elderly woman from southern Australia who was collecting eggs on her farm, pecked fatally by a rooster who hit—perhaps accidentally—the victim’s varicose veins, according to researchers who published their findings in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology. A different peck it was this time for the rooster, whose likes peck at worms, fruit, grain, seeds, insects, snails, acorns, slugs, and similar foods. NBC News reported Wednesday, quoting University of Adelaide pathology professor Roger Byard and pathologist Judith Fronczek, with The Netherlands Forensic Institute, the findings were meant to show how even the smallest, most unthreatening animals could still inflict deadly wounds. The incident happened “recently” in southern Australia, according to Byard who declined to reveal any more details about the victim to protect her family’s privacy. “The bird pecked her lower left leg causing significant hemorrhage with collapse and death,” the researchers wrote. “This case demonstrates that even relatively small domestic animals may be able to inflict lethal injuries in individuals if there are specific vascular vulnerabilities present.” The 76-year-old woman had various health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and varicose veins before the rooster attack, which might have been a major contributory factor to her death. “The case is significant as it draws attention to the vulnerability of elderly folk with varicose veins to minor trauma, even from a rooster peck,” Byard told NBC News on Wednesday night.“Lethal rooster attacks are very rare, but small animals can cause death from trauma.” Still, it might have taken just two big pecks by the attacking rooster to cause the woman to bleed to death. She died before an ambulance reached her, Byard said. “At autopsy the major findings were limited to the lower left leg which was covered with adherent dried blood,” the paper said. “Two small bleeding lacerations were present, one of which was located immediately over a perforated large varix. Death was therefore due to exsanguination from bleeding varicose veins following an attack by a rooster.” The bottom line is, beware of any animals. “Treat all animals, even small ones with respect,” Byard said. “If you have varicose veins have them treated. If you have them untreated be very careful of minor injuries.”