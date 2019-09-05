ALL SECTIONS
Thursday September 5, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Man killed over kidnapping rumors

posted September 05, 2019 at 06:25 pm by  AFP
New Delhi―Indian police said Thursday that five people had been arrested for lynching a man after accusing him of kidnapping children, the latest in a renewed string of attacks fueled by malicious rumor-mongering.

Some 150 people have been attacked recently across the country based on false kidnapping reports, some of them shared on WhatsApp, leaving authorities in a fix.

Since August 1, at least nine people have died and 135 others injured in mob attacks, according to figures collated by local media.

Police said in the latest incident a mob set upon the 45-year-old man in eastern Jharkhand state late Tuesday, thrashing him with sticks and shoes.

“The rumour was going around in the village about child lifters roaming in the area. We have arrested five persons in the case,” senior local police officer Prabhat Kumar told AFP by telephone.

The attack came on the heels of six persons being thrashed in the same state on Monday. 

A pregnant deaf and mute woman was also attacked in New Delhi in late August, with the mob wrongly believing she was involved in kidnapping.

Lynchings are nothing new in India, but the spread of smartphones to even the most remote corners has enabled rumors to be shared at lightning speed and in huge volumes.

The spate of attacks related to hoaxes about child abduction began last year, prompting WhatsApp to roll out new safeguards—including limiting the number of users a message can be forwarded to.

The Facebook-owned platform, which has some 200 million users in India, also ran newspaper adverts to raise awareness about fake news.

In the latest Jharkhand incident however police said the rumour had not originated on WhatsApp. 

Topics: New Delhi , India , WhatsApp , Prabhat Kumar

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard