Peppa Pig in a bottle
But to keep alive the centuries-old art known as “guihuahu,” or “bottle painted by ghosts,” some painters are appealing to younger tastes with modern motifs—including the popular children’s character Peppa Pig. Concentrating hard as she holds a tiny paintbrush poked through the neck of a translucent glass bottle, Zhang traces ink across its interior, her steady hand leaving a perfect impression despite barely being able to see what she is doing. The couple in their seventies have spent their lives practicing the craft, which began in Beijing in the 1800s, and now want to pass on their skill to the next generation. “For several years now we’ve looked for people to carry on the tradition,” Zhang’s husband Gu Qun told AFP. But with vast amounts of patience required to learn the intricate technique that takes years to master, it hasn’t been easy. “During an apprenticeship, which lasts at least three years, young people don’t have a stable income, and all this stops them from dedicating themselves to this job,” he said.
