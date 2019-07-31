Amsterdam turns off red-light area
The Dutch capital’s first female mayor has vowed to clean up the notorious red light district and possibly even close some of the famed window booths, but sex workers say they won’t move. “I have one thing to say to all these people who call us vulnerable, and that is that they don’t know us at all,” said Felicia Anna, chairwoman of Red Light United, a newly-formed union for window-frame sex workers. “All it shows to me and to all my colleagues here is that these people who talk about us this way, really don’t know us,” the 33-year-old, who declined to give her real name, told AFP. The area is one of the biggest tourist draws in a city that attracted around 18 million visitors last year. But rising crime and the sheer number of visitors have contributed to huge problems in the area, once called a “square kilometer of misery” by police. Mayor Femke Halsema listed “disruptive behavior and a disrespectful attitude to the sex workers in the windows” as key problems, along with a “major increase in unlicensed, underground prostitution.” The green-left mayor has put forward four options to change the red light district, in what she says is a bid to curb crime and human trafficking, and to make life more pleasant for people who live there. The first is to literally draw curtains over the window booths so people cannot see the sex workers from the street. The second option is to move some window booths to other areas of the city, while the more radical option three is to close down and move all of them. However the fourth option is to actually increase the number of window brothels in the red light district from the current level of 330, and possibly also create a “sex hotel,” on the grounds that it will help sex workers trapped in the unlicensed sector to move to the licensed industry. People who live in the area broadly back the changes. One resident of the Wallen neighborhood, more commonly known as the Red Light district, told AFP “the women are treated worse than circus animals.” “Many residents would rather see the window frames closed and moved elsewhere,” he said. But those in the industry are not so keen. “Our research among 170 sex workers behind the windows showed clearly that 93 percent of them do not want to move away from the red light district,” said Romanian-born Anna.