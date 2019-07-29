Swarmed in Las Vegas
Videos posted on social media show swarms of the bugs, called pallid-winged grasshoppers, converging on the bright neon lights of the Strip and sidewalks covered with the insects. The Nevada Department of Agriculture said the rare invasion was linked to an unseasonably wet winter and spring. Jeff Knight, an entomologist at the Agriculture Department, said while the insects may freak out many, they are harmless and not a sign of the end of time. “They don’t carry any diseases. They don’t bite. And they are not even one of the species that we consider a problem,” Knight told reporters on Friday. “They probably won’t cause much damage in a yard.” He said the grasshoppers, measuring about 1.5 inches (3.80 centimetres), will all have flown out of the Las Vegas area within a couple weeks at the most.