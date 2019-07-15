Showboat on a flyboard
Former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata, grasping a rifle in a sign of the possible military uses of his device, took to the air in a futuristic showpiece of the annual Bastille Day parade, an AFP reporter said. French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told France Inter radio ahead of the parade that the flyboard “can allow tests for different kinds of uses, for example as a flying logistical platform or, indeed, as an assault platform.” Zapata, who first developed his device flying above water, says that the flyboard has the power to take off and reach speeds up to 190 kilometers an hour (118 mph) and run for 10 minutes.